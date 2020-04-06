After Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, Rohit Shetty took over the small screen with his stunt adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Syal, Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash are some popular celebrities who are competing against themselves to emerge as the winner. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Karishma Tanna has won the show.

A few days ago, it was reported that Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Balraj Syal were the top three contestants of the show. And now an Instagram post declaring Karishma Tanna as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is being widely circulated on social media.

An Instagram account named 'reality_news24' posted a picture of Karishma with a text written over it which reads, 'Karishma Tanna is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

However, there's no confirmation about this particular post.

Rohit Shetty binges on Karishma Tanna's home-cooked chikkis

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Rohit Shetty was mighty impressed with Karishma Tanna's home-cooked food. While shooting for the show in Bulgaria, Rohit had mentioned that he was craving for desserts that wouldn't hamper his diet. To which, Karishma offered him a box of sugar-free chikkis made by her mom.

"Rohit Sir was very pleased to know that Karishma had a healthy box of chikkis that could satiate his cravings. Lip-smacking and scrumptious is what he termed the healthy chikkis and praised her mother for this delicacy," a source was quoted as saying by Telly Chakkar.