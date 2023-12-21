Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday chaired a meeting with party leaders in West Bengal and Odisha to discuss the preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge first chaired the meeting with the leaders of Odisha and then with the leaders of West Bengal. Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, senior leader KC Venugopal and several other top leaders were also present.

After the meeting with Odisha leaders, Kharge took to 'X', saying: "The people of Odisha are fed up of corruption, unemployment, inflation, farm distress and ill treatment to tribals and weaker sections. BJD had promised to transform Odisha, but pushed the state backwards. It is also hand in glove with the BJP and Narendra Modi-led Central government," he said.

"The Congress has redoubled the efforts in strengthening our organisation and in raising people-friendly issues. We held an important meeting with leaders of Odisha Congress in this regard," said the Congress leader in the backdrop of defeating the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi in Telangana.

Coming to the meeting with West Bengal leaders, which was also attended by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kharge said: "We met the leaders of West Bengal Congress and discussed the future strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Our leaders and workers will carry our message and resolve to every household.

"All progressive forces will unite and defeat BJP's nefarious agenda of communal divide, unprecedented price rise and historic unemployment," indicating a possible deal with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting, Chowdhury told the media that he has shared his suggestion and views with the party and that the strategy will be decided by the party high command. Kharge has been holding meeting with all the state units in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

