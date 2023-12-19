The Lok Sabha election fervor is sweeping the nation, with political parties vying for the majority. Amid alliances and victories, Karnataka Congress is making headlines with its potential list of candidates. Gururaj Anjan, a political analyst, exclusively revealed the Congress lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, shedding light on key players poised for victory.

In an exclusive scoop on X (formerly Twitter), Anjan accessed the potential candidate list, showcasing Congress's determination to surpass its previous 135-constituency majority. Senior leaders DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah reportedly visited Delhi with a strategic list of capable candidates. Here's a glimpse of the probable list:

Bagalkote: Veena Kashappanavar Belagavi: Satish Jarakiholi Bellari: SV Ugrappa Bengaluru Central: KJ George Bengaluru North: ST Somashekhar Bengaluru Rural: D.K. Suresh Bengaluru South: Krishna ByreGowda Bidar: Former MLA Rajshekhar Patil Chamarajanagar: Sunil Bose Chikkaballapur: Veerappa Moily Chikkodi: Former MLA Vivek Patil Chitradurga: H. Anjaneya Davanagere: Prabha Mallikarjuna Dharwad: Jagdeesh Shettar Hassan: B. Shivarajan Haveri-Gadag: D.R. Patil Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Kolar: K.H Muniyappa Mangalore: Mithun Rai Mysuru-Kodagu: Yathindra Siddaramaiah Shivamogga: Shivarajkumar's wife Geeta Shivarajkumar Tumakuru: Rajanna Udupi-Chikkamagaluru: Jayaprakash Shetty Uttara Kannada: Shivaram Hebbar Vijayapura: Raju Algura

Congress contemplates allocating a minimum of three Kuruba tickets in the Karnataka Lok Sabha 2024 elections, with a focus on Mysuru-Kodagu, Chikkodi, and Koppala constituencies. The analyst hints at potential changes in Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru North, and Chikkaballapur constituencies. Stay tuned for more updates on Karnataka's political landscape.