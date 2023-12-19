Congress flag

The Lok Sabha election fervor is sweeping the nation, with political parties vying for the majority. Amid alliances and victories, Karnataka Congress is making headlines with its potential list of candidates. Gururaj Anjan, a political analyst, exclusively revealed the Congress lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, shedding light on key players poised for victory.

In an exclusive scoop on X (formerly Twitter), Anjan accessed the potential candidate list, showcasing Congress's determination to surpass its previous 135-constituency majority. Senior leaders DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah reportedly visited Delhi with a strategic list of capable candidates. Here's a glimpse of the probable list:

  1. Bagalkote: Veena Kashappanavar
  2. Belagavi: Satish Jarakiholi
  3. Bellari: SV Ugrappa
  4. Bengaluru Central: KJ George
  5. Bengaluru North: ST Somashekhar
  6. Bengaluru Rural: D.K. Suresh
  7. Bengaluru South: Krishna ByreGowda
  8. Bidar: Former MLA Rajshekhar Patil
  9. Chamarajanagar: Sunil Bose
  10. Chikkaballapur: Veerappa Moily
  11. Chikkodi: Former MLA Vivek Patil
  12. Chitradurga: H. Anjaneya
  13. Davanagere: Prabha Mallikarjuna
  14. Dharwad: Jagdeesh Shettar
  15. Hassan: B. Shivarajan
  16. Haveri-Gadag: D.R. Patil
  17. Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
  18. Kolar: K.H Muniyappa
  19. Mangalore: Mithun Rai
  20. Mysuru-Kodagu: Yathindra Siddaramaiah
  21. Shivamogga: Shivarajkumar's wife Geeta Shivarajkumar
  22. Tumakuru: Rajanna
  23. Udupi-Chikkamagaluru: Jayaprakash Shetty
  24. Uttara Kannada: Shivaram Hebbar
  25. Vijayapura: Raju Algura

Congress contemplates allocating a minimum of three Kuruba tickets in the Karnataka Lok Sabha 2024 elections, with a focus on Mysuru-Kodagu, Chikkodi, and Koppala constituencies. The analyst hints at potential changes in Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru North, and Chikkaballapur constituencies. Stay tuned for more updates on Karnataka's political landscape.

