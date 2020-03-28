They say 'a man who works with his hands is a laborer; a man who works with his hands and his brain is a crafsman; but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist.' But here we have a person who uses his hands, brain and heart as a craftsman as well as musician. And it us none other than Ravi Basrur, who shot to national limelight with KGF: Chapter 1.

Back to the Roots Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ravi Basrur, like every other celebrity, has taken a break from his work due to Coronavirus outbreak and currently spending his time in his native, Basrur, a village in Kundapura taluk, Udupi district.

What this has shown is his simplicity and proves that he has not forgotten his roots. Ravi Basrur's father is a blacksmith and the music director is helping him in his job, these days. The music director himself has posted videos on his Facebook which shows his skills in metalwork and practise the art of sculpture.

The caption for the one video reads, "The god helps us to revist our old memories. We are puppet in his hands." In the other clip, he speaks about helping his father to earn Rs 35 and claims that his father is relieved. The video can be seen below:

Ravi Basrur was born in a poor family of sculptors in a village filled with music. After dropping out of school, he came to Bengaluru and did small-time jobs, while also trying hard to pursue his passion – music. When he felt that life was not changing for good, he left to Mumbai.

The KGF musician struggled a lot in Mumbai, before returning to his native again with empty pocket. He was on the verge of selling his kidneys due to poverty, but his desire to follow his passion and urge to bring his family out of financial crunch gave a purpose for his existence in life. As a result, he did not give up.

Ravi Basruru returned to Bengaluru again and this time he landed a job in a radio station. He worked with Arjun Janya. After working for 64 movies under him, he turned independent music director with Prashanth Neel's Ugramm. Rest is history.