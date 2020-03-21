Almost a month after suffering a heart attack, Arjun Janya has made his first public appearance. The popular Kannada music director has returned to Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada in the latest episode on Saturday, 21 March.

Arjun Janya Thanks People Prayers

He was welcomed to the singing show to a rousing reception. His entry was kick-started with usual funny conversation between Arjun Janya and host Anushree. Then, he took the stage to thank the people for their wishes.

"My heart was attacked, but not my mind. I thank everyone for their wishes from which I was able to recover. Your prayers gave me strength. With folded hands, I express my gratutidue to the people for all the wonderful wishes for my recovery," he said.

Vijay Prakash Welcomes

Singer Vijay Prakash, who is one of the judges of the show, said that he was not worried about Arjun Janya's recovery as the whole state was praying for his recovery. "I was confident of his quick recovery because he had the prayers of Kannadigas. He has just completed 100 movies as music composer and I am sure he will complete his 250th movie soon while we continue to be judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa," he claims.

Arjun Janya suffered a heart attack on 23 February. He was treated for viral gastroenteritis, initially, but signs of issues in his heart were discovered only after he was re-evaluated.

"On Sunday, he came to me with abdominal pain, loose motion, headache, body ache, chest pain, and back ache. Our initial suspicion was that he had viral gastroenteritis. His treatment was initiated, he became better, his pain subsided, his abdominal pain subsided, loose motion became better. We were planning to take him for further investigation, for that we re-evaluated him. His initial ECG, which was normal, showed some changes in the next ECG," Dr Rajkumar P Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist & Head of Institutes of Gastrosciences, Apollo BGS Hospitals, had said.

He is a well-known musician, who has scored music for the movies of all the stars of current generation that includes Sudeep, Darshan and Ganesh.