Popular Kannada musician Arjun Janya has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru after reportedly suffering a minor heart attack. He has undergone angiogram and angioplasty and responding to the treatment well.

According to the hospital's sources, Arjun Janya was taken to the hospital on Sunday, 23 February, and was treated for viral gastroenteritis, but signs of issues in his heart were discovered only after he was re-evaluated.

"On Sunday, he came to me with abdominal pain, loose motion, headache, body ache, chest pain, and back ache. Our initial suspicion was that he had viral gastroenteritis. His treatment was initiated, he became better, his pain subsided, his abdominal pain subsided, loose motion became better. We were planning to take him for further investigation, for that we re-evaluated him. His initial ECG, which was normal, showed some changes in the next ECG," Dr Rajkumar P Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist & Head of Institutes of Gastrosciences, Apollo BGS Hospitals, said.

The doctor indicated that the timely treatment prevented any major health issue. "That's when we suspected that he might be developing cardio problem. We involved Dr Aditya Udupa for his treatment, from where we found that he has some heart problem. He was taken up for angiography and angioplasty. Well in the nick of the time where he has come out without any problem," he adds.

The doctor adds that Arjun Janya is "much better now."

Arjun Janya started his journey as an assistant music director to V Manohar and K Kalyan. After working as a keyboard player for over 30 movies, he turned independent music director with Autograph Please. He got his first breakthrough in Kiccha Sudeep's Kempe Gowda. Thereafter, the 39-year old has not turned back.

Today, he is one of the most-sought after musician. His hit movies include Maanikya, Mungaru Male 2 and Hebbuli. He is currently working a couple of movies that include Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 and Darshan's Robert.