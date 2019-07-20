After an exhilarating first season that garnered 7.5 TVR in urban and rural market of Karnataka, Zee Kannada's most-popular Dance Karnataka Dance Family War is back with a heightened quotient of excitement with the new season.

Family War Season 2 will witness new talented participants from the Zee Kannada ultimate fiction and non-fiction shows, including Kamali, Gattimela, Brahmagantu, Jodi Hakki, Radha Kalyana, Mahadevi, Paaru, Jodi Hakki, Ughe Ughe Mahadeshwara, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 15, Drama Juniors season 3 and Comedy Kiladigalu season 2. Bringing the best of dance avatars to the entertain the audiences like never-before, the grand premiere launch is on 20th July at 9:30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The contestants include Anikha (Kamali) & Preetham (Paaru), Vicky (Gattimela) & Adithi (Gattimela), Prashanth (Aatma Bandhana) & Nethra(Aatma Bandhana), Subbu (Brahmagantu) & Pranathi (Brahmagantu), Hanumanthu (SRGMP 15) & Shiny (SRGMP 15), Suraj (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2) & Minchu (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2), Barkath Alli (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2) & Ningi (Kamali), Lokesh (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 1) & Manthana (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2), Vivek (Mahadevi) & Hiranmayi (Mahadevi), Anoop (Drama Juniors Season 3) & Dimpana (Drama Juniors Season 3), Prekshith (Drama juniors Season 3) & Anvisha (Drama juniors Season 3) and Nandhitha (Jodihakki) & Anupama (Popular anchor).

Crazy Queen Rakshita, Chinnari Mutta Vijay Raghavendra and Arjun Janya are the stalwart judges of the show, which will be hosted by the exuberant Anushree.