The makers of the KGF series are planning to take the film to the NFT world. A KGF-verse is likely to be launched soon where games with characters from different films will be created. Interestingly, there is a buzz in the film world that director Prashanth Neel and maker Hombale Films are likely to create a parallel universe with Rocky Bhai, Saalar and others. Read here to decode the parallel universe theory.

Now the makers have revealed that if the NFT verse works well, the same model will be replicated on the big screen too. Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that a third instalment of the KGF series is on cards. Directors Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Prabhas starrer Saalar. And Rocky Bhai has taken a break to spend time with his family, he is yet to sign his next project. It looks like KGF 3 will take some time to happen.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video Rentals on May 17. Both Prime and non-Prime members can now rent the film for Rs 199 which is available in five languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, the film is running successfully for the sixth week in theatres and has crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 - Rs 720.31 cr. Week 2 - Rs 223.51 cr. Week 3 - Rs 140.55 cr. Week 4 - Rs 91.26 cr. Week 5 Day 1 - Rs 5.20 cr. Day 2 - Rs 4.34 cr. Day 3 - Rs 6.07 cr. Day 4 - Rs 9.52 cr. Day 5 - Rs 3.61 cr. Total - Rs 1204.37 cr STRONG HOLD (sic)."

KGF 2 is now the third highest-grossing Indian film next to Dangal and Baahubali 2. Made with a massive budget of 100 crores, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao and Saran in important roles.