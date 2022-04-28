"The one who comes with a gang is a gangster. He always comes alone. Monster !!" the ending line of KGF Chapter 2 made the crowd erupt in theatres. The film is witnessing a never-seen-before run at the box office cashing in 900 crores within 13 days. And with that Yash is the new poster boy of Indian cinema.

Starting with small television roles, Yash's first break came in 2008 with Moggina Manasu in which he played the supporting role. His big break came through Googly in 2013. Mr and Mrs. Ramachari opposite his now wife Radhika Pandit went on to gross 50 crores.

With the KGF series, Yash has gone global even the premier league team Man City acknowledging the craze. Now all eyes are on his next moves. According to reports, Yash is being very cautious with his next film as he doesn't want to repeat the Prabhas-fiasco by going pan-India. The actor is planning to take a break from the cinema to spend time with his family.

If reports are true, Yash is likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer. This big-budget Kannada film will also be dubbed into other languages for his fans. There is an interesting fan theory on KGF 3 and KGF Universe floating on the net. (Read Here)

Yash is also likely to star in the sequel of his super-hit romance drama Googly. There are reports of Bollywood producers and directors approaching the actor but he seems reluctant to step out of his home ground. Meanwhile, the actor charged a whopping 27-30 crores for the second chapter of KGF making him the highest-paid actor in Kannada cinema.