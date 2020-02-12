Raveena Tandon, the Bollywood starlet is now busy with the filming of her new movie 'KGF: Chapter 2' which stars Yash in the lead role. The shooting of the movie is going on in full swing, and now, Raveena has shared a video from the sets. The video literally proves that 'looks can kill', and audiences are eagerly waiting to know how these looks and daring attitude resulted in the issuance of death warrant to Rocky.

Raveena Tandon and Yash steals the show

In the video, we can see Raveena and Yash standing in the verandah of a palatial house. Both of them have worn black glasses in this video, and they later turn behind to give daring looks to the camera.

Interestingly, Raveena Tandon captioned the image, "When looks can kill...'death warrant' has been signed on Rocky.''

It has been previously revealed that Raveena Tandon will be playing the role of Ramika Sen, the person who issues the death warrant to Rocky Bhai. Recently, Raveena revealed that her character in 'KGF: Chapter 2' is so powerful, and that is the main reason which compelled her to sign this movie.

KGF Chapter 2: The biggest movie in Sandalwood

The success of 'KGF: Chapter 1' had played a crucial role in elevating the exposure and market of Sandalwood in the Indian film industry. Through this movie, Yash became a Pan Indian star, and he currently enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation, a craze very similar to the one enjoyed by Prabhas after the release of 'Baahubali'.

When it comes to 'KGF: Chapter 2', the makers are making sure that they have left no stone unturned. Touted to be the biggest ever Sandalwood movie, this film will showcase a new-age cinematic language to the audiences; raw and gritty.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this film will showcase the high-octane battle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay Dutt). It should be noted that this movie is the second South Indian movie of Sanjay Dutt; the first one being the 1998 film 'Chandralekha' that featured Nagarjuna in the lead role.

'KGF: Chapter 2' will be released in July 2020. The film will be released simultaneously in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.