Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's role in KGF 2 is very crucial and the story of the movie is centered around her character, which will unravel the mystery behind death warrant to Rocky Bhai in the Yash starrer.

After a lot of speculations, Raveena Tandon joined the team of KGF 2 for its shooting on Sunday. Prashanth Neel and other members gave her a warm reception on the sets. The director tweeted, "The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2."

Raveena Tandon posted a photo featuring her with Neel Prashanth on her Instagram and shared her excitement to work with him. She captioned it with, "Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thankyou, my coolest director in da world @Prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen. #KGFChapter2 #RamikaSen @duttsanjay."

Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play Prime Minister Ramika Sen, which is said to have been inspired by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The role of PM was not so significant in KGF 1. It was shown in the very first scene, but her face was kept hidden. Ramika Sen is seen telling officials that the protagonist is the biggest criminal in India and akin to a rakshas. She issues death warrant to Rocky.

KGF 1 was about how Rocky Bhai manages to kill notorious gold mafia don Garuda and takes over his position. But some people are still waiting to acquire the throne before he seized KGF to his control. How will Rocky face them as one-man army? Why he was given a death warrant by Prime Minister Ramika Sen? KGF Chapter 2 answers these questions.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a period action film, which is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur. Yash is playing Rocky Bhai, while Sanjay Dutt appears as the antagonist in the sequel to KGF 1, which is expected to be released in Kannada Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages in July.