Rao Ramesh, who is one of the most popular character artistes from the Telugu film industry, has joined the shooting of Kannada actor Yash starrer KGF 2 a day after Raveena Tandon came on board.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the period action film KGF: Chapter 1, which has become a big hit with audiences across the country. The success of its first part has generated a massive amount of curiosity and expectations about the second instalment. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it look bigger and better than the first film in the KGF series.

Prashanth Neel has hired popular actors from different film industries to give the movie a pan India appeal. Bollywood actor Sanjay is already on board and recently started shooting for KGF 2. The director welcomed Raveena Tandon on the sets of the movie on Sunday. He introduced Rao Ramesh a day after receiving her.

Prashanth Neel tweeted a photo featuring him with Rao Ramesh and welcomed him on the sets. But the director did not spill the beans on his role. He tweeted, "Welcome on board Rao Ramesh sir. We will leave it to the audience to keep guessing on this one, till they see you on the big screen. Thank you for being a part of #KGFChapter2."

Rao Ramesh, the son of actor Rao Gopal Rao, began his acting career in a Television series and entered films with the Telugu movie Seema Simham in 2002. Then onwards there has not been looking back for this talented character artiste, who has gone on to feature in over 120 movies in Telugu and Tamil films.

Today, Rao Ramesh is one of the most sought after character artistes in the Telugu film industry and there are hardly big-ticket releases without him in recent years. His performance will be one of the highlights of the movie. His presence will drive the Telugu audience crazy to theatres and boost the collection at the box office.