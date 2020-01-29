Sanjay Dutt is doing the powerful and deadly role of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. This movie marks the debut of the Bollywood actor in Sandalwood, but it is interesting to note that the Munnabhai had refused to act in the part 1 when the makers have approached him. Wondering why? Read on to know it.

A source tells, "The Bollywood actor was approached by the makers and he had heard the story. He was also impressed with the narration, but he refused to accept the offer as it was just a small role in the first instalment. Indeed, just a scene or two which made him little cautious,"

What changed Sanjay Dutt's mind to accept the part two?

"Sanjay Dutt was unsure of the fate that KGF would meet. Many times what happens is the first part fails at the box office, the follow-up film fails to take off. So, the actor did not accept the film, but once he saw the output of the first instalment and following the gigantic success of KGF 1, he did not have second thoughts about doing the sequel," the person in the know adds.

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Adheera, the sibling of Suryavardhan, the late emperor of Kolar Gold Mines. In the first part, Garuda, son of Suryvardhan, made an unsuccessful attempt to kill him and he went into hiding.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Raveen Tandon has been roped in to play the role of India's Prime Minister in Yash-starrer flick. The shooting of the movie is in progress in Mysuru. The team will head to Hyderabad for the final schedule soon after which the extensive post-production works begins.

KGF franchise is funded by Hombale Films. Prashanth Neel has written and directed the movie, which has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead.