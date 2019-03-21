Akshay Kumar's Kesari is currently riding high on the positive word of mouth and considering the Khiladi Kumar's film's track record, the historical battle saga is expected to blasts its way into record book like a cannon at the box office.

The movie, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897, has been released across 3,500 screens in India. Though the advance bookings of Kesari have not been so welcoming, the movie is still expected to witness maximum footfalls because of the immense buzz around it.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kesari stars Parineeti Chopra along with Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles. The movie has been made with a budget of Rs 80 crore (approximately) and going by positive reviews from both critics and audience, it is likely to recover its production cost and earn profit at the box office.

The visuals and battle sequences of Kesari are gripping and is expected to keep you at the edge of your seats. Akshay Kumar seems to have taken his performance a notch higher with his portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh wherein he is sporting a long beard and a 5 kg turban. Parineeti Chopra too has managed to impress the audience with her small role of Ishar Singh's love interest. Other supporting actors have also lived up to the expectations by delivering some breathtaking performances.

Looking at the ongoing buzz around Kesari, Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to earn close to Rs 25 crore on day 1, according to early estimates. It remains to be seen if the movie puts up a massive total on the opening day of its release by living up to the estimation.