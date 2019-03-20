Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897, has had a special screening a day prior to its release and it looks like it has hit the right chord with audience.

Those who have had the privilege of watching Kesari ahead of its release have been flooding the social media with words of praise and appreciation over the depiction of the historic event.

Talking about performances, Akshay Kumar is being lauded for pulling off the dramatic role of Ishar Singh, the army commader of the Sikh regiment comprising of 21 soldiers. Right from his looks to his fighting sequences, audience have hailed Akshay as the ultimate Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood giving you the perfect 'Hero' feel with his high voltage dramatic entrance. Though it's an out-and-out Akshay Kumar show, Parineeti Chopra manages to put a smile on your faces with her small yet impactful role.

Take a look what audience have to say about Kesari.

Watching the press show of #Kesari ..#AkshayKumar is one and only and with every movie he betters his craft and takes it to another level, his entry scene in Kesari is one of the best and power-packed, gives us the perfect hero feel! #KesariReview@akshaykumar @SinghAnurag79 — Pallavi mukherjee (@palpopdiaries) March 20, 2019

Now Watching #Kesari Special Screening So far, everything has been good about the Film, let's see the Final Product now.@akshaykumar script sense nowdays is the reason for Positive Vibes.@ParineetiChopra @DharmaMovies @karanjohar #KesariReview — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) March 20, 2019

Just watched Kesari first day first show , movie is outstanding. I would give it 3.5/5 #KesariReview

#KesariReview is just outstanding many of the portals rated 4 to 4.5 star which is superb...cant wait for 22nd march..hope it will perform well — pratyush raj (@pratyushraj914) March 20, 2019

Reading about the kesari review ! It is been appreciated by many critics .So going to watch it very soon #Kesari #KesariReview @akshaykumar @ParineetiChopra — Aditya Jain (@cool_adi_008) March 20, 2019

As expected #KesariReview would be awesome. Every critic will go berserk. 4 stars would be given. Akshay would be lauded for his performance. Yet mark my words, #Kesari's lifetime collections would be 130crs or less. This has been the trend. — Chowkidar Vivek Sharma (@TheVivekSharma) March 20, 2019