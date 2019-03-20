Akshay Kumar, Kesari
Akshay Kumar in KesariTwitter

Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897, has had a special screening a day prior to its release and it looks like it has hit the right chord with audience.

Those who have had the privilege of watching Kesari ahead of its release have been flooding the social media with words of praise and appreciation over the depiction of the historic event.

Talking about performances, Akshay Kumar is being lauded for pulling off the dramatic role of Ishar Singh, the army commader of the Sikh regiment comprising of 21 soldiers. Right from his looks to his fighting sequences, audience have hailed Akshay as the ultimate Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood giving you the perfect 'Hero' feel with his high voltage dramatic entrance. Though it's an out-and-out Akshay Kumar show, Parineeti Chopra manages to put a smile on your faces with her small yet impactful role.

Take a look what audience have to say about Kesari.