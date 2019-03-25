Akshay Kumar has hit a jackpot at the Indian box office with his recently released film Kesari and is currently dominating the ticket window. The movie has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark in just 3 days of its release and now looking forward to sum up its opening weekend total on a fabulous note.

The positive word of mouth from both critics and audience has got converted into box office numbers since day 1. The movie had taken off to a great start by cashing in on Holi festivities on the first day of its release and earned Rs 21.06 crore emerging as the biggest opener of 2019.

On second day, the movie witnessed a considerable dip in its collection because of the working day but still managed to score in double digits at the box office by minting Rs 16.70 crore. On day 3 (Saturday), showed an upward trend across the country and earned Rs 18.75 crore. On Sunday too, Kesari performed exceptionally well in the metros and mass circuits and earned Rs 21 crore (approximately) according to early estimates.

Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead along with a supporting cast of Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar. The movie, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897, has been released across 3,500 screens in India.

Though the advance bookings of Kesari have not been so welcoming, the Akshay Kumar starrer still received maximum footfalls thanks to the immense buzz around it. The movie is expected to rake in moolah at the box office in the days to come.