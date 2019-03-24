Kesari starring Akshay Kumar witnessed excellent growth in its box office collection on Saturday, and conveniently crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic market by the end of its day 3.

Kesari has had a brilliant start with a collection of Rs 21.06 crore on its opening day, despite being affected by the festival of Holi. Its earning suffered a fall on its second day for obvious reasons as it collected Rs 16.70 crore on Friday.

However, the movie bounced back heavily as the weekend started. Kesari witnessed impressive occupancy in the theatres from morning shows, but the footfalls increased manifold towards the evening.

With a screen count of 3,600 across India, the war film pulled huge audience on its day 3, and managed to collect Rs 22 crore (approximately) on Saturday, taking its total 3 days collection to around Rs 60 crore at the Indian box office, according to early estimates.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Kesari is likely to completely dominate the commercial circuits in coming days as there was no other major release this Friday. Based on the historic battle of Saragarhi, Kesari is being widely appreciated by the audience.

After positive reviews from the critics, Kesari is being appreciated by the audience. It has already become the highest opening day grossing Bollywood movie of 2019 so far, beating Gully Boy. Considering its pace, Kesari is likely to make many other box office records in coming days.