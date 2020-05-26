After the days of endless wait, tipplers in Kerala get the showers to relax as Google has finally accorded the permission for Bev Q, the virtual queue management app for liquor sale in Kerala. As the app passes the Google's tests, clearing its way for making it available for download on Google Play Store, Kerala can now set out to open its beverages outlets and the sale of liquor across its stalls.

Google gives nod for Bev Q

The approval came in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 26. The app owned by the Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) is developed by Kochi-based startup Faircode Technologies Private Limited.

The app was submitted for the approval of Google on Friday night after its two-level testing by a testing agency accredited with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team.

Google, which will make the app available in its Playstore, has posed six queries to BEVCO with regard to the security aspect of the app. As Google now permits the launch of the app, the beverages firm will have to carry out tests and trials to ensure the app is functioning without any problem.

According to MGK Vishnu, CEO, Faircode Technologies, "We are in the process of wrapping up the remaining process before making it available for download." "Apart from the backend technical process for the seamless operation of the app, some mandatory processes like training the staff at liquor outlets to deal with potential hitches also need to be done," he added.

The company was reportedly chosen to work on the Bev Q app under the instructions of the IT Secretary and CEO of Startup Mission from 26 other startups registered with the Kerala Startup Mission based on technical and financial feasibility.

As the app comes ready for download from the Play Store, users will be able to receive virtual tokens through the online booking facility in the app. Using these tokens, the customers can purchase liquor from the prescribed outlet or bars as per its GPS location. This can thereby prevent people from traveling farther distances to buy alcohol.

Training is already underway for the staff through online and video tutorials in coordination with the Kerala State Beverages Corporation.

App for the virtual queue at liquor stores

The app has been much anticipated ever since the state government made it clear that the liquor outlets, which have been closed for over two months, will not be reopened unless the virtual queue management app was up and running.

As the liquor outlets, once open, can welcome huge crowds of people where the social distancing norms can go for a complete toss, the need for a virtual queue system was mandatory under the current scenario.

Impatient of the long process of building the app, most of the tipplers have been questioning on the inefficiency of the startup through the social media pages.

Possibly much technical snags and crashes are to be witnessed once the app comes available in the Play Store. According to its developers, the app can handle bookings from users up to 35 lakh at a time.