Amid pressure from all corners, the Kerala government has finally decided to close all booze outlets controlled by the Beverages Corporation in the state. It should be noted that the government had decided to open beverage outlets even after Narendra Modi ordered a complete lockdown of the nation. However, on March 25, 2019, the Kerala government ordered to shut down booze outlets to prevent a potential community spread of Covid-19.

Online sale of alcohol to begin soon?

Kerala, which is basically a consumer state usually relies on the revenue generated from beverage outlets and state lottery to stabilize its economy. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government was compelled to stop both these services, and it will negatively impact the state's economy in the coming days.

In the meantime, in order to combat this situation, the government is apparently considering the online sale of alcoholic drinks to people in the state. The government has already asked beverage corporation officials to check the feasibility of this plan.

Around a week back, a person had filed a PIL in the High Court to sanction an online sale of alcohol in the state. However, the court dismissed the plea and fined the petitioner with Rs 50,000. As Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the state, the government will be soon compelled to amend the Abkari act which will give them the right to sell alcohol drinks through online means.

Nine new cases in Kerala

In the press briefing conducted on March 25, Kerala chief minister PInarayi Vijayan revealed that nine new cases have been reported in the state. Shockingly, one among these patients, who hail from Palakkad had broken all laws of quarantine and had roamed across the district for more than a week before getting admitted to a hospital. District authorities revealed that it is quite difficult to prepare the route map of this victim.

In the meantime, Pinarayi Vijayan also informed that he will conduct press meets via video conference from March 26. The CM apparently made this decision after receiving repeated requests from media professionals in the state.