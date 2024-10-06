The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently issued a yellow alert for six districts in Kerala, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from October 6 to October 11. The districts under alert include Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The IMD's yellow alert signifies that rainfall ranging from 64.55mm to 115.5 mm is expected within 24 hours. This alert requires attention but not immediate action, unlike higher alerts like orange or red.

The weather department has predicted high to very high rains in Idukki district on October 8 and in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts of Kerala on October 9. The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for various districts on different days. On October 7, the alert is for Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. On October 8, the alert extends to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

The weather department has also predicted squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 55 kmph along the Kerala coast till October 9. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 5 due to these rough weather conditions. The weather department has warned of rains and thunderstorms across the state till October 11. This is not the first time Kerala has faced such weather conditions. In June, heavy rains led to landslides in Punchirimattom, Chooralmalai, and Mundakkal areas of Wayanad district, causing the death of around 420 people and injuring more than 397 people.

Residents in landslide and flood-prone areas are advised to move to safer locations, those near rivers and dams should be vigilant, and people in disaster-prone regions should ensure relief camps are open. Those in insecure homes should take extra precautions due to strong winds, and activities like crossing rivers or swimming in water bodies are discouraged. Unnecessary trips to risky areas should be avoided, and an emergency kit is recommended, with guidelines available on the KSDMA website.

The heavy rainfall and squally weather conditions in Kerala are attributed to a depression over the central west and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, as per the IMD. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has indicated that the sea is likely to become more turbulent, with high waves of 2.1 to 2.7 meters expected along the Kerala coast until 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A high wave alert has also been issued for the coasts of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

In the past, Kerala has witnessed similar weather conditions. In 2018, the state experienced one of the worst floods in its history due to heavy monsoon rains. The floods resulted in the death of over 400 people and displaced over a million. The state's economy was severely affected, with losses estimated at around $2.8 billion. The current weather conditions have brought back memories of the 2018 floods, and the state is taking all necessary precautions to prevent a similar disaster.