In the wake of a recent Nipah virus fatality in Kerala's Malappuram district, local authorities have mandated the use of masks in the district. This decision comes after a 23-year-old student from Bengaluru, a native of Chembaram near Naduvath in Wandoor, succumbed to the virus. The young man, who had been studying in Bengaluru, passed away last Monday at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The Nipah virus, a zoonotic virus transmitted to humans from animals, has been a recurring concern in the region. Earlier this year, on July 21, 2024, a 14-year-old boy from the same district lost his life to the virus. The virus is typically spread by fruit bats, which can transmit the virus to other animals and humans.

In response to the recent case, health and revenue officials are meticulously preparing a route map and contact list for the deceased. This is a crucial step in ensuring that all the basic protocols of Nipah are followed, thereby containing the spread of the virus and ensuring public safety.

The district authorities have also imposed strict protocols in and around the Thiruvali panchayat, which includes four wards and one ward from the neighbouring Mampad panchayat. Local theaters and educational institutions in these five wards have been asked to close down and remain closed until further orders are issued.

In addition to these measures, public assemblies have been banned. Notifications have been sent out to ensure that if there are any events, they must adhere to all the Nipah protocols. This is a necessary measure to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the community.

The deceased student had recently returned from Bengaluru with a leg injury. He later developed a fever and visited two local medical clinics. When his condition did not improve, he was admitted to the hospital at Perinthalmanna, where he eventually passed away.

The treating doctors, suspecting the Nipah virus, conducted a test at Kozhikode Medical College. The test returned a positive result, confirming their suspicions. Health Minister Veena George later confirmed that the Pune virology lab report also confirmed that it was Nipah positive.

The Nipah virus is not new to Kerala. In 2018, the state witnessed an outbreak of the virus, which claimed the lives of 18 people. It was the first time the deadly disease was detected in South India. The outbreak led to a clampdown by authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

The recent death and the measures taken by the authorities highlight the seriousness of the Nipah virus threat. The compulsory use of masks, the closure of local theaters and educational institutions, and the ban on public assemblies are all measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and ensuring the safety of the public.