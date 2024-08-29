In a significant development for the state of Karnataka, nine students have been selected to represent India at the 47th World Skills Competition in Lyon, France. The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has taken the initiative to support these students in their journey to compete on a global platform. This prestigious event, often referred to as the Olympics of vocational skills, is the world's largest event dedicated to vocational education and skill excellence.

The selected students, currently pursuing ITI, Diploma, and Engineering courses in various regions across Karnataka, met with Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, before embarking on their journey to France. Minister Patil extended his best wishes to the students, encouraging them to seize this opportunity and bring glory to both the state and the nation by demonstrating their skills and winning medals.

The World Skills Competition, scheduled from September 10th to 15th, 2024, will see more than 1,000 young participants under the age of 22 compete in over 61 skill categories.

The KSDC, under the guidance of the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood (SDEL) Department, has been instrumental in providing opportunities for Karnataka's skilled youth to showcase their abilities on national and international platforms. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organises the India Skills Competition to identify and train candidates who will represent India at the World Skills Competition.

Karnataka's performance in the India Skills competition held in New Delhi from May 15th to 19th, 2024, where it secured the second position at the national level, is a testament to the state's commitment to skill development. This achievement is a clear indication of the state's strong skills base and its potential to compete at the global level.

The World Skills Competition is not just a competition; it is a platform for young individuals to showcase their skills, learn from others, and represent their countries on a global stage. The participation of these nine students from Karnataka is a significant step forward for the state and the country in promoting vocational education and skill development.

The participation of these nine students in the World Skills Competition is not just about winning medals; it is about representing their state and their country on a global platform, showcasing their skills, and learning from others. It is about seizing the opportunity to bring glory to their state and their nation.