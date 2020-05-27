As the Bev Q app that provides virtual queue management service to the liquor shops in Kerala passed Google's tests to launch itself in the Play Store, the Excise Minister announced the reopening of all liquor outlets in the state from May 28.

BevQ app reaches Play Store

The app was caught in the tech giant's verification process for a while, leaving the tipplers in the state in high anticipation. All beverage outlets across the state have been remaining closed throughout the lockdown.

The app is now available in Google Play Store for download. Owned by the Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), the Bev Q app lets the users receive virtual tokens through its online booking facility.

Using these tokens, the customers can purchase liquor from the prescribed outlet or bars as per its GPS location. This can thereby prevent people from traveling farther distances to buy alcohol.

In his latest press release on Wednesday, Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan stated that the app is fully ready to use and no person without the token will be allowed to get the liquor bottles from tomorrow.

The tipplers can use the app to get the tokens from 6 am to 10 pm, except the dry days. But the liquor shops are permitted to open only from 9 am to 5 pm, said the Minister, provided one person buys one bottle in a period of four days.

Masks to be worn

Although the app is designed to reduce the long queues in front of the liquor shops, where possibly no social distancing measures will be followed; the Minister has clearly demanded only five customers to remain in a queue. Additionally, they must ensure that all the protocols and measures stated by the state Health Ministry are well followed.

Proper hand sanitisation facilities will be soon installed in front of each outlet.

Liquor will be hereafter made available through the BEVCO outlets as well as bars in the state. Kerala has 301 consumers fed beverage outlets and 612 bar restaurants, of which 576 bars have agreed to provide alcohol through the Bev Q facility.

Although special counters are provided in these restaurants, people are not permitted to drink from here. Only parcel services are provided through these outlets.

Among the 360 beer and wine parlors in the state, 291 outlets resume their services from Thursday. The Minister has also stated that no liquor outlets will be allowed to function in any of the containment zones or red zones in Kerala.

In its means to pay the charges to the beverage corporation and the SMS sent, said the Minister, the state will charge 50ps and 15ps respectively from each of its customers.