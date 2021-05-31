Clubhouse opened a new way of communication that goes beyond statuses, tweets and photos. Giving people the ability to connect through live audio conversations, Clubhouse rose to fame and soon after its clones followed. Twitter was among those who came up with Clubhouse-rival and called it Spaces, which has gained immense popularity since its debut earlier this month. And it looks like both Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces have grown favourite in two southern states. Kerala picks Clubhouse while Tamil Nadu sides with Twitter Spaces.

It has been noticed that Clubhouse downloads skyrocketed after its release on Android platform. Twitter Spaces is also growing in popularity as users of the platform find it feasible to try out this new feature, which blends into the platform seamlessly.

Clubhouse and Kerala

After keeping it exclusive for iOS platform for almost a year, Clubhouse finally opened up for the masses with its Android debut. Naturally, users started flocking and it was noticed that a large number of users came from Kerala. From political discussions to cinema debates, Malayali-speaking users seem to have taken over the discussion rooms by storm.

Seeing the increasing number of users, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) jumped in to seize the opportunity and a recent discussion on the issues in Lakshadweep had more than 3,000 participants, including leaders from the Left, the Hindu reported.

Many politicians, writers, film personalities and celebrities have been active on the platform, garnering thousands of active participants in their discussion rooms.

Twitter Spaces and Tamil Nadu

While Kerala went Clubhouse way, Tamil Nadu chose Twitter Spaces for their social interactions. Twitter Spaces is rich with discussions on cinema, food, comedy and politics enfolding in Tamil Nadu as locals give their two cents on the topics.

"One of the main reasons why Twitter Spaces has found so many takers is similar to why many people took up listening to podcasts and audiobooks over reading. People can plug in their earphones and continue to do whatever they were doing, while listening to people talk about things. Reading needs undivided attention," says Srilakshmi Indrasenan, a Chennai-based entrepreneur, according to TNM.

The popularity of Twitter Spaces among Tamil-speaking individuals grew so much that a dedicated handle Tamil Spaces (@TamilSpaces) tracks various sessions happening on the platform. The handle already has over 10,000 followers. The administrator revealed to TNM that over 60 Spaces take place on a weekday in the Tamil Twitterverse and doubles over the weekends.