The invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse that launched its Android app a week ago, is now coming to India on Friday for the Android users in the country. Clubhouse for Android will remain an invite-only platform, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends.

"Android rollout continues. Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday. Nigeria & India on Friday AM. Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon," Clubhouse said in a tweet late on Sunday.

Clubhouse downloads trend

With the rollout, Clubhouse aims to increase the number of downloads with Android users, especially when there's a lot of competition in the market. Tech majors such as Twitter have rolled out similar apps, while Facebook and LinkedIn are working on launching a Clubhouse clone. Despite the competition, Clubhouse has managed to get 90,000 downloads from iOS users in India alone, most of which came in February 2021, according to Sensor Tower.

Ever since its launch in October last year, the highest ever downloads recorded by Clubhouse was in February with 42,000 users joining the platform. It then slipped to 20,000 in March and then to 14,000 in April. The app's launch in India for Android users, which accounts for 95 percent of smartphone users.

Clubhouse racing to grow

Clubhouse last week finally arrived on Android after spending a year on the Apple iOS platform. Clubhouse for Android started rolling out in beta, beginning with the US, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world.

"Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," the company had said in a statement.

Clubhouse said that with Android, "we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete".

As tech giants like Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, Telegram, Discord and LinkedIn go after it, Clubhouse last month raised fresh funding in the Series C round, taking its valuation to $4 billion.

Clubhouse has gained immense popularity and has a reported 10 million weekly active users.

Twitter has announced to make its live audio conversation app Spaces available to users with 600 followers or more on both iOS and Android platforms.

Facebook is launching a similar product called Live Audio Rooms which will also be available on Messenger this summer.

(Additional agency inputs)