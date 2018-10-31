As Kerala recovers from its worst flood in over a century, the state's healthcare system seems to be not just functional, but also breaking records. The Health Ministry has ranked Kerala as the country's best-performing state in terms of annual decline in infant mortality.

Mizoram and Karnataka have taken the second and third place respectively, notes a report by NDTV.

Earlier this week, J.P Nadda—Union Health Minister who spoke at the 5th National Summit on "Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Health Care Systems in India" in Assam released the annual report wherein states are ranked based on how they have each improved a set of common health metrics.

As for the neonatal mortality rate, Himachal Pradesh stood first for the period between 2015 and 2016, while Tamil Nadu and Delhi took the next two places, respectively. HP also took home the first place in the annual decline of under-5 mortality followed by Assam and Jharkhand in second and Gujarat and Kerala in third.

As for family planning, West Bengal stood first with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan taking the next two spots, notes the report.

Three states—Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh -- were all announced best performing in the Revised National TB Control Program (RNTCP).

As for the performance in the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), Himachal Pradesh and Haryana were both ranked as the best performers, notes the report.