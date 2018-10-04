Heavy rain is likely to occur in the next three or four days in Kerala and Lakshadweep, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to IMD, a low pressure is likely to form over the southeast Arabian sea on October 5 and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move north-westward during the subsequent 48 hours, reports Press Trust of India.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter, the bulletin said.

With the depression intensifying, the coastal areas would witness strong winds and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between October 6 and 8.

In the wake of the forecast, an emergency meeting of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority was held at Thiruvananthapuram to take steps to meet any eventuality.

The state government has decided to take precautionary measures on a 'war-footing', Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after the meeting.

Necessary instructions have been given to district collectors to set up relief camps in hilly areas by October 5 as there is a possibility of landslides and people living in such places should follow the instructions of the officials, the chief minister said.

These are the tweets shared by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

As the low pressure system could intensify in to a cyclone, it has been decided to take precautionary measures on a war footing. Directions have been given to the district collectors. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

No one must venture into seas after October 4th. This information will be communicated to people in coastal areas using loudspeakers and other facilities. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

IMD has predicted that the formation of a low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea on Oct 5th is very likely. It is likely to concentrate into a depression & move Northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hrs. It is also likely to intensify in to a cyclonic storm thereafter. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

The low pressure will cause strong winds & rough sea. Hence, the fishermen who had gone to sea were advised to reach the safest coastline before October 5th. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

Met Centre has predicted that heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places in Kerala on 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th of October. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm & above in 24 hrs) is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places on 7th. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

A red alert has been sounded in three districts of Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad in Kerala.

People have been asked to avoid night travel in hilly areas and tourists visiting Munnar in Idukki to get a glimpse of 'Neelakurinji', a flower which blooms in the western ghats once in 12 years, should refrain from visiting the place from October 5 until further instructions, he said.

Since there is a possibility of floods, people living on the banks of rivers and streams have been asked to move to relief camps.

The government also wanted the central forces to be prepared in view of the alert and said it would seek deployment of five more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

A meeting of the state disaster management authority would be held tomorrow to monitor and take the necessary steps on monitoring the water level in dams.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from October 4-6 and extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm and above) is most likely to occur at one or two places on October 7, according to the bulletin.

The state had witnessed the fury of the southwest monsoon in August, the worst in the last 100 years, which claimed 493 lives and submerged several districts.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also on high alert

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of Meteorology (Regional Meteorological Centre) S Balachandran told reporters in Chennai that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were likely to receive widespread, moderate rain with some isolated incidents of heavy downpour in the next two days.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between October 6 and 8 over the southern Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, Southeast Arabian sea, and Central Arabian sea, he said.

Forecasting a favorable northeast monsoon, the official had said the state likely receives rainfall 12 per cent higher than the normal.

[With inputs from PTI]