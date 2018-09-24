Himachal Pradesh on Monday continued to experience heavy to extremely heavy rains, causing major landslides and blocking highways and link roads, while all major rivers and their tributaries were in spate, officials have said.

Heavy landslides hit vehicular movement on the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi town and on the Pathankot-Chamba highway. However, there was no loss of life.

After three consecutive days of incessant rains, most of the roads in the state interiors remained closed to traffic, stranding travelers and commuters.

Road links to Kinnaur district and towns in Shimla district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kharapathar, Rohru, and Chopal have been cut off owing to landslips, a government official told IANS.

Three bridges were washed away in Kullu and Manali towns.

While picturesque tourist town Manali recorded the highest rainfall in the state on the second consecutive day at 121 mm, it was 120 mm in Kangra, 170 mm in Dalhousie and 108 mm in Palampur.

State capital Shimla saw 23 mm of rain.

The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfalls. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district saw over two feet of snow.

The highway that connects Manali with Leh in Jammu and Kashmir has been closed for traffic owing to heavy snow, the official said.

There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in the state till Tuesday, a Met Department official told IANS.

He said most of the areas in the state, particularly Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Sirmaur and Mandi districts, have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall.

The government has announced the closure of all educational institutions in Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, and Hamirpur districts till September 25, while in Bilaspur and Shimla district on Monday.

An Indian Air Force chopper rescued 19 people on Sunday as they were stuck in a flash flood in Dobi in Kullu district.

A government spokesperson said Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries have been in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur districts.

"We have advised people settled along the banks of the rivers to move to safer places," an official said here.

Authorities said excess water was discharged from the Pandoh diversion dam, located 112 km upstream of Pong dam, as a precautionary measure.

The Pandoh diversion dam is located on the Beas river in Mandi district. It diverts excess monsoon water towards the Pong dam. Otherwise, it diverts water towards the Satluj river which feeds the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra dam.

However, the inflow of water into state's Pong and Bhakra dam increased dramatically due to heavy rainfall, but the authorities said there was no need for worry as the reservoirs still have surplus capacity to withhold additional water.

Officials said more showers in the state could aggravate the flood-like situation in neighboring Punjab and Haryana.

All the major rivers of the hill state -- the Satluj, Beas, and Yamuna -- enter Punjab and Haryana.