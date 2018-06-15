In a shocking incident in Kerala, a police personnel has been hospitalised in the state capital after allegedly being beaten by the daughter of a top cop. The police officers' body in Kerala stand behind Gavaskar in light of the complaint against the daughter of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday when he went to pick up the wife and daughter of ADGP Sudesh Kumar, for whom Gavaskar is the assigned driver.

According to Gavaskar, when he arrived to pick up the duo from their morning walk, they got angry since he came late. Kumar's daughter Snigdha allegedly began abusing Gavaskar, and after getting into the car hit him.

Gavaskar approached a police station and a case was registered. In response, Snigdha Kumar filed a case of harassment.

Talking to the media from his bed in the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Gavaskar said that he has done no wrong.

I have worked with other senior police officers and there has never been a complaint against me. I have done no wrong and I will prove my innocence in court."

Kerala Police Officers' Association Secretary C.R. Biju told the media, "These things should never ever happen again and we will be fully [sic] with Gavaskar, the victim."

The police headquarters asked Deputy Superintendent of Police Pratapan Nair to conduct a detailed probe into the episode and file a report at the earliest. Meanwhile, ADGP Sudesh Kumar, with whom Gavaskar was attached has not responded to the charges hurled at his daughter.

The office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the police headquarters to send a list of officers who have orderlies and also the number of official vehicles being used by the officers. The move is to curb the misuse of government vehicles, which has become increasingly common as top cops and IAS officers are found to abuse their privileges.

[With inputs from IANS]