In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old woman civil police officer died after she was allegedly hacked and set ablaze by another police personnel near her home in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Saturday, June 15.

The victim, identified as Soumya Pushpakaran, was posted as the Civil Police Officer (COP) at Vallikkunnam station in Mavelikkara area of Alappuzha. She is survived by three children and a husband who works abroad.

Soumya was attacked when she was on her way back home after work in the evening. Ajas, the accused, a policeman attached to the Aluva traffic station, allegedly followed her in a car and knocked her two-wheeler down.

Ajas then stepped out of the car with a machete in hand and hacked the victim. He poured petrol over her and set her ablaze afterwards, as she tried to seek refuge at a nearby house, the eyewitnesses reportedly said. Soumya died on the spot. The accused also suffered 40 percent burn injuries.

The accused was taken into police custody and has been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

While the reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, Soumya's son Rishikesh revealed that Ajas had threatened his mother numerous times. Ajas would also call the victim constantly and she had informed Rishikesh that her life was in danger, he reportedly said.

In a similar incident in March this year, a 20-year-old student was set on fire while she was on her way to college by a man who was allegedly stalking her for months.