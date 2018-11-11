A group of unidentified youngsters allegedly barged into the office of a Malayalam newspaper and threatened the staff over publication of news related to seizure of ganja from a hostel, police said Sunday.

They entered the office of "Kerala Kaumudi" at Pettah and threatened a few employees present there late Saturday night.

Police said the newspaper had recently published news about seizure of ganja from a students' hostel near the government medical college hospital and arrest of some students.

We have filed a complaint with the Pettah police station. We have also provided the CCTV visuals. The miscreants escaped on two-wheelers before the police could reach our office, an employee of the daily said.

The employee also said the group threatened them for publishing the news about the ganja seizure.