On Monday, the NIA special court dismissed Swapna Suresh's plea for bail. Suresh is a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case that's become a nationwide spectacle.

The court made the decision after examining the case diary. The development comes after the NIA had said it would be questioning Fazil Fareed in Dubai.

Swapna Suresh was arrested last month by the NIA after she was linked to the infamous Kerala gold smuggling case. The case was found out after 30 kg of gold was being smuggled via Thiruvananthapuram worth Rs 14.82 crores. Since last year, the same channel has been reportedly used to smuggle Rs 100 crores worth of gold.

On Monday, the NIA special court had rejected Swapna Suresh's bail plea. The court said instead that an intensive investigation needs to be carried out in the case. The ANI reported that the Court said, "There is prima facie evidence that Swapna Suresh was involved in gold smuggling."

The court has booked her under Section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Moreover, the court dismissed her plea based on the examination of her case diary. Swapna Suresh's association with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also come under the scanner. The NIA will also be interrogating Fazil Fareed another key accused in the case in Dubai.