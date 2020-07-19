The Kerala gold smuggling case has concerned the country, which has warranted national curiosity amidst the population. The latest reveal from the investigation into the case has revealed 180 kgs of gold have been smuggled through the same diplomatic channel since July 2019.

The investigation began when 30 kg of gold was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram airport coming in from the UAE. Further investigation into the matter is still on.

180 kg gold smuggled through the same channel

In a new development in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, a diplomatic channel was traced which was used to smuggle gold 20 times in the past year since July 2019. The investigation agencies are now currently in the process of recovering the smuggled gold.

The UAE diplomat who is a key link in the chain reports said would smuggle in the gold along this route to India whenever he arrived in the country as the baggage would arrive in his name at Thiruvananthapuram. The diplomat is reported to have left the country via Delhi last week.

So far the NIA has nabbed certain prime accused in the case Sandeep Nair, Swapna Suresh and two more Sarith and Rameez who are being interrogated by the agency. While Swapna Suresh and Sarith were the ones who uncovered the route, the other two Sandeep and Rameez were links in the system to financiers and distributors, agency sources told NDTV.

After Sandeep and Swapna were arrested the police have been raiding locations in the city, at their homes and offices to collect more evidence.

Moreover, IAS officer Sivasakar has been dismissed from office by the P Vijayan government as Principal Secretary. After he was linked to Suresh, he was suspended. However, another key accused Faisal Fareed is still at large.