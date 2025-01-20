Kerala court pronounces death sentence for Greeshma in Sharon Raj poisoning case

A local court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced 24-year-old Greeshma to death by hanging for murdering her lover, Sharon Raj, by poisoning him with a toxic chemical mixed into ayurvedic medicine on October 14, 2022.

While the sentence was being pronounced, Greeshma remained motionless, but Sharon's parents, present in the courtroom, broke down in tears.

The court remarked that the crime was heinous, and the convict deserved no leniency. Although there were no eyewitnesses in the case, the court praised the police investigation team for conducting a flawless probe.

The court had invited Sharon's parents to witness the sentencing, highlighting the emotional gravity of the case.

The case also involved Greeshma's uncle, Nirmal Kumar, who was sentenced to three years in prison. However, Greeshma's mother, the second accused, was acquitted.

Sharon succumbed to poisoning after battling for life for 11 days, passing away on October 25, 2022.

The tragic relationship between Greeshma and Sharon initially started as a close friendship but deteriorated after Greeshma became engaged to another man.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Greeshma sought to end her relationship with Sharon, motivated by an astrological prediction claiming her first husband would die, allowing her to have a peaceful second marriage.

WhatsApp messages between the two showed Greeshma's belief in this prediction, which Sharon reportedly attempted to challenge and disproved. Relatives claim Sharon had symbolically married Greeshma at Vettukadu Church and even applied 'sindoor' on her forehead.

Sharon's family accused the Parasala Police of initially attempting to derail the investigation, despite their insistence that the murder was premeditated.

The case took a dramatic turn when Greeshma attempted suicide by consuming disinfectant while in police custody. The attempt, made just before evidence collection, was thwarted by police intervention, saving her life. A separate case was filed against her for this suicide attempt.

During the trial, despite the substantial evidence presented by the police, Greeshma continued to deny any wrongdoing. The case garnered widespread public attention, with many awaiting the verdict as a test of justice in a deeply tragic story.

(With inputs from IANS)