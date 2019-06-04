A Kerala Congress MLA was allegedly ousted from the party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Gujarat model' and comparing it with Mahatma Gandhi's vision for the country.

The Congress leader, AP Abdullakutty, allegedly came under fire for his comments and was removed from the party. Speculations are rife that he will soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, Abdullakutty was quick to douse the flames and said that he will not join BJP, reports Times of India. He also explained his statements regarding his comparison between PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi.

He said, "If you read between the lines of the Facebook post, you will understand that I praised the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and said Narendra Modi effectively implemented it, which also helped BJP in its victory."

He added, "To understand the depth of the Congress party's electoral defeat, we should understand BJP's victory."

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee or KPCC's President, Mullappally Ramachandran, explained that the reason for Abdullakutty's expulsion was because he made defamatory statements regarding the Congress to the media and also broke the party's rules and protocol.

Ramachandran added that the final decision to remove Abdulakutty was made when he made fun of the showcause notice.

Adbullakutty stated that he was not surprised to be shown the doors and said that the chargesheet against him was made while he was in the party itself.

In a lengthy Facebook post on May 28, Abdullakutty wrote that the BJP's victory was not only a surprise to the opposition parties but the BJP as well.

He then went on to talk about Modi's implementation of the Gandhian values in his governance by listing out various schemes, including Swachh Bharat and giving free LPG gas connection to the poor.

The ex-Congress MLA had concluded his post saying that the ruling party and the opposition parties should join hands and have a discussion on how to make the country and find out what is standing in the way of the country's development and progress.