Following several complaints against him and his family, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sudesh Kumar, chief of the Kerala armed police battalion, was fired on Saturday.

Kumar and his family have been in the dock since Thursday following allegations that his daughter and wife abused the driver of Kumar's official vehicle. Policeman Gavaskar who was attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp, was the driver assigned to the top cop.

Kumar's daughter Snigdha was accused of verbally abusing Gavaskar and physically assaulting him. The injured policeman, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, had filed a case against Snigdha Kumar alleging assault.

With the media taking up the issue, and Gavaskar's wife approaching Chief Minister Vijayan with a complaint of constant harassment meted out to her husband by the Kumar family, Vijayan, on Friday said that stern action will be taken.

Following the probe, the chief minister's office decided to remove Kumar from his post on Saturday. Sources suggest that Kumar will be posted in a non-policing job. Furthermore, a departmental action is likely to be initiated.

Kumar's daughter has also been booked under non-bailable charges for assaulting Gavaskar. She has also filed a case against Gavaskar under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 294-B.

On Saturday, a delegation of representatives from the police force called upon Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera. It was decided that an association will be set up for policemen who wish to voice their grievances on the way they are treated by their superiors.

In the meeting, Behra also stated that the Crime Branch will conduct a detailed probe into the altercation between Gavaskar and Kumar's daughter. Meanwhile, more complaints have surfaced about the manner in which Kumar and his family treated the orderlies in their house.

S. Anandakrishnan will now take over Kumar's role as ADGP of the armed police battalion.

[With inputs from IANS]