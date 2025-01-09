Parvesh Verma, the BJP's candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat, launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption and hypocrisy and remarking that the "Kejriwal of 2013 and 2025 were worlds apart."

Speaking to IANS, Verma criticised Kejriwal for allegedly misusing public funds to refurbish the Chief Minister's official residence on Flagstaff Road into a luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal' when he was the CM of Delhi.

"The entire city knows the truth now. Even children are saying that Arvind Kejriwal has engaged in corruption and built a palace. He once promised not to use official cars or bungalows, but today, the Kejriwal of 2013 and the Kejriwal of 2025 are worlds apart," Verma claimed.

Criticising Kejriwal's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Verma remarked, "While thousands were dying in Delhi, the construction of the lavish palace was underway at the Chief Minister's official residence. I've written to the PWD Secretary seeking permission to inspect it and will take locals along to witness how public money was spent."

Responding to the AAP's concerns over the BJP's leadership in Delhi, Verma stated, "Our party values democracy. Decisions are made by the parliamentary board. They shouldn't worry about our leadership. Instead, they should focus on their unfulfilled promises."

He outlined the BJP's goals, which include providing better infrastructure, creating employment opportunities, and improving public transport.

"Delhi once had 8,000 buses, today, there are only 2,500. We aim to increase this number to 20,000 and ensure free bus travel for women," he added.

Verma also criticised Opposition alliances, calling the INDIA bloc a "group of corrupt leaders."

"These parties have no standing in Delhi," he said.

Verma showed confidence that the BJP aims to transform Delhi with better amenities, housing for slum dwellers, and a pollution-free environment while holding the AAP accountable for its governance failures.

