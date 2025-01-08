Mumbai's CSMIA 1st airport in India to attain Level 5 accreditation from ACI: Gautam Adani

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has become the first airport in India to have received the prestigious Level 5 accreditation from the globally acclaimed Airports Council International (ACI), Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

Gautam Adani stated that CSMIA, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), is not only the first airport in India but also the third in the world to attain Level 5 accreditation from ACI for 'Customer Experience'.

"There is no greater manifestation of business success than a company's ability to serve its customers. Every moment, it is this guiding principle that I urge all members of Adani Airports to dedicate their hours to," Gautam Adani said in a post on social media platform X.

"And there can be no greater feeling of gratitude than to have our @CSMIA_Official receive @ACIWorld's prestigious Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience. Not only are we the first airport in India but also only the third in the world to do so," the Adani Group Chairman informed.

He further said, "It is my promise on behalf of AAHL to keep serving all our passengers who walk through our airports."

"Thank you my passengers. Thank you my colleagues at AAHL," said Gautam Adani.

Meanwhile, CSMIA maintained its growth momentum in November 2024, recording as many as 4.77 million passengers during the month and a double-digit surge in cargo operations. The passenger traffic at the airport comprised 3.4 million domestic and 1.37 million international travellers.

During the month, the Mumbai International Airport handled 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) -- 9,696 domestic ATMs, including freighters; and 7,504 international ATMs, including cargo freighters.

CSMIA said it remains committed to maintaining its position as a leader in global aviation. With its focus on delivering world-class services and expanding connectivity, the airport continues to set benchmarks in operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

In September, CSMIA bagged the CII's national award for Excellence in Energy Management.

(With inputs from IANS)