The ceremonial chadar sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah marking the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the revered Sufi saint, will reach the dargah on Saturday. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will present the chadar at the shrine during a ceremony at 11 am.

Ahead of the Ajmer ceremony, Kiren Rijiju visited the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi on Friday to pay his respects.

Minister Kiren Rijiju, who will arrive at the Jaipur airport on Saturday morning, will travel to Ajmer by road for the event. Alongside the chadar offering, Kiren Rijiju is set to launch the official web portal of the Dargah Sharif and a new mobile app, 'Gareeb Nawaz,' which is aimed at enhancing convenience for devotees and improving coordination during the Urs celebrations.

The Urs of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz draws millions of devotees from across the globe every year, commemorating the saint's death anniversary.

The offering of the chadar at the Mazar-e-Akhdas is regarded as a powerful act of worship, symbolising devotion and bringing blessings to those who partake in it.

This marks the 11th consecutive year of Prime Minister Modi offering a chadar at the shrine ever since he took office in 2014. Last year, the chadar was presented by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and a delegation representing the Muslim community that accompanied her.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X on Thursday, "PM Narendra Modi presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti."

Syed Naseruddin Chishti, the successor to the Ajmer Dargah chief and the Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, welcomed the move and highlighted the Prime Minister's commitment to the ideals of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Samman (solidarity, development, trust, and respect for all).'

"This tradition, dating back to 1947, has been upheld by every Prime Minister of the country," Chishti said.

"Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently sent a chadar as a mark of devotion and respect. This reflects India's deep-rooted culture of honouring all religions, communities, and Sufi saints," he told IANS.

Ajmer Sharif Dargah remains one of India's most significant Sufi shrines, attracting pilgrims from across the world.

This year's celebrations marking the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti aim to honour the legacy of the Sufi saint while ensuring a smoother experience for attendees with the introduction of modern digital platforms.

(With inputs from IANS)