The fights and disagreements between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem far from getting over. The two have been at loggerheads within a week of their entry into the house. While Ankita has always complained of Vicky being emotionally unavailable, Vicky has always the Pavitra Rishta actress of bad behaviour with other contestants.

Now, in a new disagreement, Ankita Lokhande has gone on to call Vicky Jain a "keeda (insect)." She even threatened to throw him out. Ankita seems to be a finding a genuine friend in Munawar Faruqui. After talking to him about her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput, the diva has now spoken about her fights with Vicky.

Ankita calls Vicky an insect

"Keeda hai Vicky, keeda. Voh rehti hai na ju hojati hai toh itna dard hota hai kabhi kabhi mujhe. Aise nikaal ke aise fek dungi (He is an insect. Its like a lice that hurts so much. Want to throw it out)," she said.

Ankita further delved on how Vicky can talk endlessly on any topic. She added that whenever they have a fight at home, she prays it doesn't happen as she can't tolerate Vicky's voice then. She reveals that the husband goes on an explaining and understanding spree whenever they fight and she gets tired of all the knowledge.

Ankita goes on a rant against Vicky

"Isko jab koi topic mil jaaye na, itni baat kar sakta hai yeh. Baap re, mera aur Vicky ka kabhi jhagda hojaye na ghar pe, toh aisa lagta hai mat ho bhagwan. Main bardaash hi nahi kar sakti Vicky ki awaaz uss time pe. Vicky itna samjhata hai ki muje lagta hai bas yaar gyaan band kar de apna. Main thak jaati hu kabhi kabhi," she added.