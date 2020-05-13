The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2020 will be conducted on July 30 and 31. The KCET examination conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) was earlier scheduled for April 22 to 24. The coronavirus outbreak and the associated lockdown has pushed the exam to July.

KCET exam dates released

The exam is conducted to fill seats in undergraduate professional courses viz. engineering, architecture, veterinary, farm science, yoga, naturopathy, as well as the pharmacy courses in the state of Karnataka. The universities and colleges in the state offer admission to the students based on the KCET scores.

The KCET exam is generally a pen and paper test, containing 180 questions on physics, chemistry, maths or biology. The exam is held in both Kannada and English language.

Earlier, the PUC II exams in the state were also postponed. The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were also cancelled due to the ongoing lockdown.

Meanwhile, the new dates of other entrance examinations like NEET, IIT-JEE Main are released.