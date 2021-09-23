Amitabh Bachchan might still be remembered as the 'Angry man of Bollywood', but he still makes women go weak in the knees. And we caught a glimpse of it recently on one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Seated on the hot seat opposite him was a fan who couldn't stop herself from flirting with the superstar. And guess what? Big B even asked the makers to halt the shoot.

What exactly happened?

Yes, you read that right. A contestant, Namrata Shah, was floored when Amitabh Bachchan praised her saree and her necklace. The lady blushed and folded her hands in gratitude. This led her to ask Big B if she can call him "Amit ji". To this, Amitabh Bachchan unexpectedly said that she can even call him "Amit". This left the woman blushing and even Big B couldn't stop laughing.

When Big B wanted to halt the shoot

Not ready to stop just at this, Amitabh went a step ahead and asked makers to halt the shoot. Why? To go on a tea date with the beautiful lady, he said. The promo of the upcoming episode has gone viral ever since it was shared online. "Tutenge AB ji se flirt karne ki hadde saari aur woh bitayenge Namrata ji ke saath kuch pyaar bhare pal! Yeh anokha moment mat karna miss. Toh dekhte rahiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon - Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par," the official Instagram page of the channel wrote while sharing the promo.

Netizens were quick to react to the video. While one wrote, "Jaya ji waiting at home," another one wrote, "Be careful when you reach home today." Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing fun, light moments with the contestants and makes them be at ease. And with the promo going crazy viral, there's no doubt that the episode would give us a heavy dose of entertainment.