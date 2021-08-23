On August 22, the transport vehicle department in Bengaluru carried out a quick mission and impounded seven luxury cars for allegedly running without proper documents, insurance, and other necessary papers. Interestingly, an impounded Rolls Royce was registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan, and it was driven by a man named Salman Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan's car on road without insurance

The special drive was carried out by the transport department officials near UB City, and they were perplexed to see the Rolls Royce registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan. Upon questioning, Salman Khan who drove the vehicle failed to submit proper documents, and officials also found that the car was running without insurance.

"Based on information from our sources, we carried out a drive at UB City. Officials seized seven cars, including a Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra. The vehicle was registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan in 2019, but was later allegedly purchased by a builder from Bengaluru. During our drive, a person named Salman Khan was driving the car. He failed to produce documents related to the car. The car was also plying without insurance. We have impounded the car as per the rules," said Narendra Holkar, Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) of Transport Department.

In 2019, Mumbai Mirror had reported that Amitabh Bachchan had sold his Rolls Royce for an undisclosed sum to a businessman. It should be noted that this Rolls Royce was gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra after the two worked together on 2007's Eklavya: The Royal Guard.

Car information missing in Vahan portal

Officials who conducted the drive said that all the impounded cars have been now parked in the Nelamangala Regional Transport Office.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar told The Hindu that details of some of these cars were not found in the Vahan portal, which indicates that these vehicles were running with fake registration numbers, fake number plates, and fabricated documents. He also assured that strict actions will be taken against the owners of these vehicles for blatantly flouting the law of the land.