Isha Ambani's wedding was one of the grandest Indian weddings we have ever seen. Not only the crème de la crème of the world attended the wedding but our top-notch celebs were even spotted serving food. Pictures of the biggest stars of our country, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving food to guests had gone viral.

While one section of social media was surprised to see this, another section was furious. People found it hard to digest that their idols were "made" to serve food to guests at the wedding. Many thought the stars were "shown their place" many called it "humiliating". Let's take a look at some of the social media reactions.

From making Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as background dancers to Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor serving food, Mukesh Ambani has shown Bollywood it's place.

However, Abhishek Bachchan had later clarified why they served food to the guests. A Twitter user asked, "Why were Amir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan serving food in Ambani wedding?" And, Abhishek offered to give an explanation.

Bachhan Jr explained that owing to a Gujarati tradition of welcoming the groom's family, the bride's family feeds the guests. He wrote, "It is a tradition called "sajjan ghot". The bride's family feeds the grooms family."

The internet was also furious with Bollywood celebs being reduced to background dancers at Isha Ambani's wedding. "I'm not going to reply to a message on it or clarify because I know which song I danced to. And my knowledge is more important than someone else's take. I have a system in place. If I go to a party and there are three groups, one gossiping, a second abusing people and a third discussing films, I'll join the third group. On social media too, I alienate myself from the gossips and gaalis, block trolls, and express myself the way I wish," Shah Rukh Khan had told Mumbai Mirror.