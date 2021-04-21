Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka's wedding remains one of the most talked about and biggest weddings the country has ever seen. The big-fat-wedding had the who's who from the country and global space in full attendance. None of our Bollywood celebs skipped the wedding either. The power couples of the film industry were seen having a gala time at the wedding festivities.

Amid all of this, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Akash Ambani had gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In the video, netizens felt Akash Ambani asked Shah Rukh Khan (who was also dancing during the baraat) to move aside and brought his mother, Nita Ambani to dance with him. Shah Rukh Khan smiled, obliged and gave way for the Ambani duo to take the centre stage. However, SRK fans felt that the actor was humiliated and insulted by Akash Ambani at his own wedding. Take a look at the video.

While there was one section that also felt that Akash Ambani was asking Shah Rukh to step aside so Nita Ambani could dance with Gauri Khan. The video went viral and had turned social media into a battleground. There were many who claimed that SRK was insulted, and there were many who felt people were reading too much into it.

From Rajinikanth and family, Bachchans, Kapoors to Khans; the crème-de-la-crème of the fraternity became a part of the extravagant wedding festivities.