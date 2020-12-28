Ever since the challengers have entered Bigg Boss 14, the show's entertainment quotient has gone a notch up. From Rahul Mahajan to Rakhi Sawant; each and every celeb has come back with their own quirk and style. Amid all of them, Rakhi Sawant has been the one to garner the maximum buzz. Her funny antics have not just left the audience laughing every night but also left host Salman Khan in splits.

From struggling to make ends to winning the nation's heart with her raw sense of humour, Rakhi's journey has been nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. Rakhi comes from an extremely poor family. As per an Indiatimes report, Rakhi's mother was a janitor in a hospital and her father was a police constable. The family faced difficulties in getting even two meals a day.

At the age of ten, Rakhi Sawant served food at Tina Munim and Anil Ambani's wedding to the guests. The report further states that Rakhi Sawant's real name is Neeru Bheda, but she changed her name before entering the industry. Her family didn't approve of her interest in the film industry and she used to get thrashed very often.

Her family members had even cut her hair short to make sure she is not selected for any role. However, Rakhi didn't give up and kept striving. And the result – the Rakhi Sawant whom the country loves.

Rakhi also made news when she appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. Rakhi's bold and uninhibited statements were loved by one and all. Her statement, "Jo bhagwan nahi deta vo doctor deta hai (referring to silicon implants) became quite popular.

Apart from featuring in big banner films in the industry, Rakhi has also run a successful show on her shoulders – Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. In the show, she got engaged to one of the contestants but had later revealed that she did the show and the engagement for money.