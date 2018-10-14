Kayamkulam Kochunni, the Rosshan Andrews directorial which stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role and Mohanlal in an extended cameo, is creating history in Mollywood box office. Within three days, this movie has collected more than Rs 25 crore worldwide, thus emerging as the fastest Malayalam movie to achieve this feat.

Makers of the movie confirmed this news on their official Facebook page.

"It's a prestigious moment. Within 3 days Kayamkulam Kochunni enters esteemed 25 Cr club. Thanks to all for your support," wrote the makers.

In Kerala alone, the film has collected more than Rs 14 crore by the end of the third day. Current theatre statistics indicate that the bookings are on full swing on Sunday too, and it may help the movie to cross the Rs 20 crore mark from Kerala alone in its opening weekend.

Made with a mammoth Rs 45 crore budget, the film has already turned out to be a successful venture for producer Gokulam Gopalan. It has been reported that the pre-release business of 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' was more than Rs 25 crore, and it includes the Tamil and Hindi remake rights.

'Kayamkulam Kochunni' features the life of Kochunni, a celebrated thief who tried to demolish the discriminations prevailed in the society during the 1800s. Nivin Pauly successfully immortalised the role of Kochunni on screen, and he was given adequate support by the remaining star cast which includes Babu Antony, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Anand.

However, it was Mohanlal's presence in an extended cameo that elevated the overall hype surrounding this movie. The Superstar's portrayal of Ithikkara Pakki received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and it played a crucial role behind the commercial success of 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' in these initial days. Several social media users are now urging Rosshan Andrews to make a spin-off movie with Mohanlal in the lead role as 'Ithikkara Pakki'.