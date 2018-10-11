The wait is finally over, as the most-anticipated Malayalam movie of the year 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' graced the big screens in Kerala on October 11, 2018.

As expected, this Rosshan Andrews directorial offered a visual grandeur to the audiences, and Nivin Pauly who played the title role proved that he is a talented actor who can easily come out of the safe zone and can play heavy roles demanding hard work and determination.

The film is undoubtedly one of the best historical thrillers ever made in Malayalam, and with its uncompromising cinematic language, director Rosshan Andrews proved that movies with International standards can be easily made in Malayalam on a decent budget.

Kochunni: The celebrated thief

The film is a tribute to Kayamkulam Kochunni, a thief who had a bigger than life personality in the history of Kerala. The film began by showcasing Kayamkulam Kochunni's childhood. Even though he is the son of a robber named Bapputty, Kochunni had a pure heart, and he always loved to show kindness towards fellow beings.

In the course of time, Kochunni too enters the world of robbery. The remaining part of the movie portrays the struggles faced by Kochunni, his meeting with Ithikkara Pakki and a sad love story.

An electrifying first half followed by an average second half

The major highlight of Kayamkulam Kochunni is its electrifying first half and the pre-interval block where Superstar Mohanlal makes his grand entry as Ithikkara Pakki, the mentor and saviour of Kochunni. Viewers had expected Mohanlal to make his entry in the second half, but Rosshan Andrews made a clever move by introducing Mohanlal's character a few minutes before the interval which gave the movie that necessary momentum.

However, the second half of the movie was a bit lagging, and the over-usage of melodrama in the final moments may offer a little disappointment. The climax, however, made up for the lack of a middle plot, and audiences were seen coming out of the theaters with a bit smile on their face.

Impeccable technical sides

Rosshan Andrews, as we all know, is one of the most impeccable filmmakers in modern-day Malayalam film industry. The director has already proved his mettle by directing classic flicks like 'Notebook' and 'Mumbai Police'. When it comes to 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', he has moved a step ahead as a director and has successfully crafted a historical thriller with finesse.

Screenwriting Bobby-Sanay did their job well in the first half, but in the second half, their script derailed a bit. The background score composed by Gopi Sundar was terrific, and it played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the film.

Nivin Pauly excels, Mohanlal overshadows

The role of Kayamkulam Kochunni was safe in Nivin Pauly's hands. The young star immortalized this character, and it could be considered as his career best after George in 'Premam', and Jude in 'Hey Jude'. However, it was Mohanlal who stole the show in Kayamkulam Kochunni. Even though the screen time of the Superstar was just below 30 minutes, he mesmerized the audiences with his fierce looks and screen presence.

Priya Anand went over the board in some scenes. The supporting star cast, Babu Antony as Thangal, and Sunny Wayne as Thangal's disciple did justice to their roles.

Final Verdict

'Kayamkulam Kochunni' is not at all a mass movie. But it is a well-made historical thriller with a rare blend of art and commercial cinema. If you are a fan of Mohanlal, then do not miss this movie, as his 25 minutes screen time is worth your ticket charge.