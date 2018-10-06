Mollywood star Nivin Pauly is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' which will hit the big screens on October 11. In an exclusive interview given to The Hindu, Nivin Pauly opened up about 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', his successful run as a Superstar in the industry and other future projects.

During the interview, Nivin Pauly said that the success of 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' is very important not only for him but also for the entire team.

"The success of Kayamkulam Kochunni is very important not only to me but for the entire team, as so much effort has been put into its making. I didn't do any other film for almost nine months. It was shot over 161 days and is, perhaps, the most expensive Malayalam film till now," said Nivin Pauly.

It should be also noted that 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' is getting released on October 11 which happens to be Nivin Pauly's birthday.

Nivin Pauly also added that he learned horse riding and kalarippayattu for this movie.

Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal will be also seen in an extended cameo in the much-awaited movie. Nivin Pauly revealed that he was never bothered about Mohanlal overshadowing him in the movie.

"It is a biopic on Kayamkulam Kochunni and Lalettan's character of Ithikkara Pakki appears at a crucial time in Kochunni's life. In fact, only someone of his stature would have done it the way it was written by Bobby and Sanjay. When we do big commercial movies of this scale, such combinations are essential. Every movie is a collective effort and I have only felt that his presence is going to work as an advantage for the project," added Nivin.

Nivin Pauly also added that a romantic image will be fine for every actor until a certain point of time in their career.

"Chocolate hero image is fine until a certain point of time in your career. It will be over as soon as you start experimenting with new genres. Nevertheless, I have enjoyed those movies, as the films helped me earn a place as a boy next door," says Nivin.