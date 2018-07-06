The first look of Nivin Pauly in his upcoming Malayalam movie Kayamkulam Kochunni has hit the internet with a bang on Friday, July 6. The actor plays the title role in Rosshan Andrrews' film, which has Mohanlal doing an extended cameo.

The poster shows Nivin Pauly wearing a t-shirt and dhoti and a knife in his left hand and with men riding on horses behind him. It looks like he is being chased by his enemies. The sling around his upper body indicates the kind of the role that he is playing in the Malayalam flick.

Nivin Pauly is sporting a short hairdo and a moustache. The first look of Kayamkulam Kochunni also shows him wearing a locket.

The movie is based on Kayamkulam Kochunni, Robinhood from the 18 century. He was considered as a Messiah of the poor as he robbed the rich class, landlords to help the needy in the Central Travancore during the British Raj.

The Nivin Pauly-starrer is the second film made on Kayamkulam Kochunni after the 1966 film of the same name. PA Thomas-directed had Sathyan in the lead role.

The shooting of the latest movie was wrapped up last month. The team extensively shot for 161 days and the estimated budget of the movie is Rs 40 crore.

Priya Anand plays the female lead, while Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony, Sunny Wayne, Manikandan R Achari and others are in the other cast. Gopi Sundar has scored the music, Binod Pradhan has handled the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad has edited the flick.